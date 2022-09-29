Skip to main content

Podcast: Previewing the Week 5 college football schedule

We seemingly say it every week, because every week it's true: this really is the best weekend of the 2022 college football season, so far.

We've got No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson, No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, Michigan going into the Big Ten House of Horrors, Bret Bielema returning to Madison, No. 20 Arkansas putting its season on the line against No. 2 Alabama, a Big 12 Championship rematch, and a whole lot more.

On the Line has you set for the stakes of the weekend's biggest games, and below you can hear Scott, John and myself discuss the biggest games and more.

Here's something else I say every week, because it keeps being true: I think this is our best episode yet.

