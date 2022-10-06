Skip to main content

Podcast: Previewing the Week 6 college football schedule

What a season it's been that Jimbo v. Saban is an afterthought heading into the weekend.

John Brice is on assignment covering Notre Dame-BYU in Las Vegas (rough life), so it's just Scott and Zach on today's episode.

We preview a Friday night slate highlighted by UNLV-San Jose State, and then a Saturday slate with TCU-Kansas in center stage. 

Elsewhere, we've got the Jimbo v. Saban Brawl in Tuscaloosa, a massive Utah-UCLA game, an interesting Tennessee trip to LSU, and some fantastically named rivalry games: Farmaggedon, the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, Modern Day Hate, and Red River.

On the Line sets the stakes and storylines for each game we discuss, and many we don't. For our thoughts, tune in below. 

