Podcast: Previewing the Week 6 college football schedule

What a season it's been that Jimbo v. Saban is an afterthought heading into the weekend.

John Brice is on assignment covering Notre Dame-BYU in Las Vegas (rough life), so it's just Scott and Zach on today's episode.

We preview a Friday night slate highlighted by UNLV-San Jose State, and then a Saturday slate with TCU-Kansas in center stage.

Elsewhere, we've got the Jimbo v. Saban Brawl in Tuscaloosa, a massive Utah-UCLA game, an interesting Tennessee trip to LSU, and some fantastically named rivalry games: Farmaggedon, the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, Modern Day Hate, and Red River.

On the Line sets the stakes and storylines for each game we discuss, and many we don't. For our thoughts, tune in below.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.