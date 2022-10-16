Podcast: Recapping an unforgettable college football Saturday

John Brice and Zach Barnett recap one of those college football Saturdays we'll remember for a long, long time.

No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49 was one of those games that will live in the memory of college football fans forever. As soon as Chase McGrath's field goal helicoptered beyond the crossbar, the Vols' win instantly joined the canon of icons alongside Michigan's snowy redemption against Ohio State last November, Ole Miss's upset of Alabama in 2014, and of course the Kick Six in 2013.

In this episode of the FootballScoop Podcast, John Brice and Zach Barnett went deep on that game -- the atmosphere, the execution, the ramifications -- as well as the other massive games on Saturday: TCU 43-40 over Oklahoma State, Utah 43-42 over USC, and more.

We also delved into Michigan's destruction of Penn State, LSU's surprising and surprisingly commanding win over Florida, Kentucky's gotta-have-it win over Mississippi State, Stanford's stunning win over Notre Dame, the Red River Rivals' wins over Iowa State and Kansas, as well as Ole Miss's 48-34 win over Auburn and what it could mean for Bryan Harsin.

Full disclosure: We did not get to as many games as we do in a typical episode. Blame the Vols.

