Skip to main content

Podcast: Recapping the Week 5 college football schedule

With Scott on assignment at LSU-Auburn, Zach and John handled this one ourselves.

Our fearless leader is on assignment at LSU-Auburn, and so it was up to John and myself to recap the Week 5 college football slate on our own. 

We told ourselves before recording we wanted to keep it to 30 minutes, and we went 45. There was just too much to talk about. 

For a written version of this podcast, head over to #Nuggets. For the audio version, hit play below.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

You May Like

Nuggets

#Nuggets: Ole Miss outlasts Kentucky, Georgia is mortal, TCU returns the favor on Oklahoma, and everything else from the college football weekend.

The most comprehensive college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
San Diego State

San Diego State makes an offensive coordinator change

Former coordinator Jeff Horton is expected to move back into his old chair.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 10.12.46 PM

Video: Greg Schiano and Ryan Day get into heated in-game exchange

Day and Schiano both worked together on the Ohio State staff under Urban Meyer but the two were anything but friendly following a fake punt and late hit earlier today.

By Doug Samuels
lane camo

After Ole Miss win, Lane Kiffin says Kentucky, Will Levis got exactly what they wanted

Kiffin noted the midweek comments of Kentucky OC Rich Scangarello

By John Brice
tom-allen

Former Nebraska assistant coach, ex-Notre Dame player rips Indiana coach Tom Allen

Kaczenski called Allen a "clown" this week on a podcast where he makes regular appearances

By John Brice
Deion Sanders

Watch: Deion Sanders delivers key message to Jackson State Tigers ahead of team's open date

Sanders pleaded for players' safety, issued warning shot to rival Alabama State

By John Brice
Adkins SC

South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins steps away to deal with health issue

Adkins is expected to return to the team soon.

By Doug Samuels
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 5

Once again: FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the biggest college football games.

By Zach Barnett