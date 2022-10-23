Skip to main content

Podcast: Recapping Week 8 in college football

Oregon's performance against UCLA lead the way, but there was a lot that stood out to the FootballScoop crew over the college football weekend.

Against all odds, the FootballScoop crew is back to recap the week that was in college football.

We start with Oregon's emphatic win over UCLA and weave our way through the entire landscape. Duke's beatdown of Miami, an update on Iowa's offensive offense, Oklahoma State's comeback over Texas, Buffalo's comeback over Toledo, LSU's comeback over Ole Miss, Clemson's comeback over Syracuse... there were a lot of comebacks.

Also, stay for the end for John Brice's note on the Weber State-Montana State game. It's truly one of the most bizarre outcomes of a game I've ever heard. Only in college football. 

