Skip to main content

Podcast: Talking through candidates for the Georgia Tech job

The Georgia Tech job will be one of the most discussed and most sought after positions in the 2022-23 cycle, and the discussion begins with the Falcon, Brave and Jackson State Tiger in the room.

The Georgia Tech job is open, there is much to discuss.

First things first: AD Todd Stansbury was let go alongside head coach Geoff Collins, so Tech will need to have a new athletics director in place before the head coaching hire. What's the window to get the new AD in place, and how much power will that person have over the hire?

Next, Scott, John and Zach worked through a candidates list for the next head Jacket, working largely off John's piece from Sunday

The discussion started with the Falcon, the Brave, and the current Jackson State Tiger in the room. Deion Sanders's success at Jackson State and his appeal in the city of Atlanta are obvious, but is Tech the right place for Coach Prime and is Coach Prime the right fit for Tech? This was a very enlightening discussion, in my humble opinion.

After that, Scott and John broke down another early favorite and the polar opposite of Coach Prime -- Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Other candidates mentioned in the discussion include Georgia run game coordinator/assistant head coach Dell McGee, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Army head coach Jeff Monken, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, former Florida head coach Dan Mullen, and others.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

You May Like

officials

NCAA reportedly considering re-starting clock after incomplete passes

An increase in pass plays has correlated to an increase in game length.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 9.35.03 AM

Facing a forfeit, two unlikely participants stepped up so their high school could play

A small Oklahoma high school was home to a courageous act from two senior ladies that ensured their classmates wouldn't have to forfeit.

By Doug Samuels
deion shades

Georgia Tech coaching candidates should include Deion Sanders, Charles Huff, several other high-profile coaching candidates

The Georgia Tech job is viewed by many industry insiders and coaches as a prime position

By John Brice
Geoff Collins

Report: Geoff Collins has been let go at Georgia Tech

Collins went 10-28 in three seasons and change on the job.

By Doug Samuels
vols celebration

FootballScoop's Weekend Rewind: Working through college football's best weekend yet

Upsets, break-through wins, journeyman quarterbacks, trouble for 'The U,' and more

By John Brice
Nuggets

Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games from the college football schedule

The day began and ended, as so many do, with big victories by Kansas schools. Also: Clemson just keeps winning, James Madison accesses Boone magic, and the wild A&M-Arkansas game.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2780

WATCH: MTSU throws 98-yard TD pass to go up 3 touchdowns on Mario Cristobal, Miami

The Blue Raiders entered the game as 25.5-point underdogs

By John Brice
Credit: Boise State athletics

Boise State makes a change at coordinator

Tim Plough is out as offensive coordinator and a familiar face to Boise State fans will replace him.

By Doug Samuels