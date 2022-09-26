Podcast: Talking through candidates for the Georgia Tech job

The Georgia Tech job will be one of the most discussed and most sought after positions in the 2022-23 cycle, and the discussion begins with the Falcon, Brave and Jackson State Tiger in the room.

The Georgia Tech job is open, there is much to discuss.

First things first: AD Todd Stansbury was let go alongside head coach Geoff Collins, so Tech will need to have a new athletics director in place before the head coaching hire. What's the window to get the new AD in place, and how much power will that person have over the hire?

Next, Scott, John and Zach worked through a candidates list for the next head Jacket, working largely off John's piece from Sunday.

The discussion started with the Falcon, the Brave, and the current Jackson State Tiger in the room. Deion Sanders's success at Jackson State and his appeal in the city of Atlanta are obvious, but is Tech the right place for Coach Prime and is Coach Prime the right fit for Tech? This was a very enlightening discussion, in my humble opinion.

After that, Scott and John broke down another early favorite and the polar opposite of Coach Prime -- Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Other candidates mentioned in the discussion include Georgia run game coordinator/assistant head coach Dell McGee, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Army head coach Jeff Monken, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, former Florida head coach Dan Mullen, and others.

