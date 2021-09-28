Podcast: Talking through the Georgia Southern situation

AD Jared Benko now faces the biggest decision of his career -- keep running the triple or bring in a new era of Eagle football?

Georgia Southern pulled the plug on the Chad Lunsford era after losing to Louisiana on Saturday.

The spotlight now shifts to AD Jared Benko. Hired in 2020, this first-time AD now has to make the biggest decision of his career: does he stay within Georgia Southern's identity as a triple option program or does he use this opportunity for a clean break?

The staff talks through the implications of either move and what Georgia Southern has to do to get the program back on top of the Sun Belt.

