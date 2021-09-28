September 28, 2021
Publish date:

Podcast: Talking through the Georgia Southern situation

AD Jared Benko now faces the biggest decision of his career -- keep running the triple or bring in a new era of Eagle football?
Author:

Georgia Southern pulled the plug on the Chad Lunsford era after losing to Louisiana on Saturday.

The spotlight now shifts to AD Jared Benko. Hired in 2020, this first-time AD now has to make the biggest decision of his career: does he stay within Georgia Southern's identity as a triple option program or does he use this opportunity for a clean break?

The staff talks through the implications of either move and what Georgia Southern has to do to get the program back on top of the Sun Belt.

You May Like

Jeff Traylor

Jeff Traylor offers to drink a gallon of queso to prove a point

His Roadrunners are off to a 4-0 start, and UTSA's head coach is desperate to get his team to avoid eating the cheese.

1 hour ago
Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman: Players can't reach their full potential when motivated by fear

Sam Pittman learned a lesson as a young coach while visiting other practices, and its a belief that players will never reach their full potential when motivated by fear.

1 hour ago
simpson

Scoop Roundup: Mark Twain and Georgia, Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin plus Princeton and Jason Simpson

Get inside this week's FootballScoop Scoop Roundup for the wildest and wackiest storylines from Week 4 in college football.

15 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 4.22.46 PM

Georgia Southern player apologizes for pre-game joy ride

Senior DL Gavin Adcock chugged a beer on top of a moving bus ahead of Georgia Southern's game on Saturday, and everything went downhill from there.

18 hours ago
BEST-WORST-HEADER-WK3

EdjVarsity - NFL Best and Worst Decisions and Execution (Week 3)

19 hours ago
Ohio State action

Ohio State to wear all scarlet for Penn State showdown

The Buckeyes will wear scarlet pants for the first time ever for next month's showdown with Penn State.

20 hours ago
rhettro

Rhett Rodriguez, son of coach Rich Rodriguez, in ICU with severe lung injury

The ULM quarterback suffered a severe lung injury Saturday night and has been hospitalized in ICU.

21 hours ago
Andy Reid Chiefs

Andy Reid released from hospital

Reid was treated for dehydration following Sunday's game but is expected back at work soon.

21 hours ago