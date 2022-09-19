Podcast: Talking through the candidates for the Arizona State job

With Herm Edwards out, the Arizona State coaching search could move in a number of different directions. Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through them all.

Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State's head coach, and the path to find his replacement could move in countless directions.

Whoever lands the job will have to make Arizona State competitive on the Arizona recruiting scene -- I share a stat on how ASU vacated its own recruiting territory that shocked Scott and John -- and in the transfer portal. But, if the right coach gets the right pieces in place, the Valley of the Sun's endless sky is the limit on Sun Devil football.

After discussing the nature of the job, Scott and John share their thoughts on how a number of different candidates might or might not fit in Tempe.

