Skip to main content

Podcast: Talking through the candidates for the Arizona State job

With Herm Edwards out, the Arizona State coaching search could move in a number of different directions. Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through them all.

Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State's head coach, and the path to find his replacement could move in countless directions. 

Whoever lands the job will have to make Arizona State competitive on the Arizona recruiting scene -- I share a stat on how ASU vacated its own recruiting territory that shocked Scott and John -- and in the transfer portal. But, if the right coach gets the right pieces in place, the Valley of the Sun's endless sky is the limit on Sun Devil football.

After discussing the nature of the job, Scott and John share their thoughts on how a number of different candidates might or might not fit in Tempe.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

You May Like

Shane Beamer

Shane Beamer clears the air after social media criticism

Shane Beamer found himself in the crosshairs of criticism after a misunderstanding over the weekend.

By Doug Samuels
Colorado helmet

AD Rick George releases statement acknowledging Colorado's dreadful start

Colorado is 0-3 and ranks near the bottom in FBS in scoring offense and scoring defense.

By Zach Barnett
Herm Edwards

Arizona State parts ways with Herm Edwards

The school has announced that they are parting ways with Herm Edwards three games into the 2022 season.

By Doug Samuels
psu auburn

FootballScoop College Football Rewind: Talking through Georgia, 'Bama, Vols, Coach Prime, Penn State, Alcorn and all the top storylines

A weekend that wasn't expected to captivate instead did just that, with Deion Sanders furious at his Jackson State team, Alcorn making history and Georgia hunkering down

By John Brice
Erik Chinander

Nebraska has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

Erik Chinander followed Scott Frost from UCF to Nebraska, and is now reportedly out.

By Doug Samuels
Herman Edwards

Arizona State president weighs in on Herm Edwards, loss to Eastern Michigan

At 1-2 with an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan, Arizona State now faces one of the most difficult 3-game stretches in college football.

By Zach Barnett
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The magic of App State, a great day out West, and the rise of the basketball schools

The most comprehensive 1-click college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
deion

Deion Sanders blasts JSU's lethargic half: 'We don’t want to dominate and go pro; we cool. We’re playing in the HBCU'

Coach Prime ripped his team at halftime against Grambling, a game Sanders's JSU squad would pull away to win 66-24

By John Brice