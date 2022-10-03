Skip to main content

Podcast: Talking through the Colorado head coaching candidates

The Colorado search could go in a number of directions, and the Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through 'em all.

The Colorado job is open, the fourth of five Power 5 jobs to become available before the midway point in the 2022 college football season. It didn't take a genius to see this one coming.

An odd fit from the start, Karl Dorrell leaves Boulder with an 8-15 record, and a 4-15 mark in his last 19 games. Worse yet, the 2022 Buffs are on track to endure one of the worst seasons in major college football history; as of today, they're 0-5 and haven't played a single opponent within 23 points.

Needless to say, Dorrell's replacement will have his work cut out for him.

So where do the Buffaloes go from here? Do you want a clean break from the past, or do you want someone who knows what CU football means? Do you want a former or active head coach, or are you willing to take a chance on a first-time head coach while undergoing a total, long-term reset on Buffalo football?

In our podcast, we discussed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator (and CU alum) Eric Bieniemy, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, Illinois defensive coordinator (and CU alum) Ryan Walters, former BYU/Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, former Pac-12 assistants and current FCS head coaches Troy Taylor and Jay Hill, current Power 5 coordinators Brian Lindgren and Jeff Grimes, former Oregon head coach and former CU assistant Mark Helfrich, former Boise State head coach and current Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, and Ohio State assistant head coach (and CSU alum) Tony Alford

