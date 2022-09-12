Skip to main content

Podcast: Talking through the Nebraska job

We run through more than a dozen listed candidates and discuss why they would or would not be a fit at Nebraska, and why Nebraska would or would not be a fit for them.

The inevitable shoe dropped Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, and the Nebraska job is officially open.

On Day No. 1 of Trev Alberts's search, Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talked through the Nebraska job -- its strengths and weaknesses, its place in the college football landscape in 2022 -- and then worked our way through a list of potential candidates for the job. 

Our list included, but was not limited to: Lance Leipold, Chris Klieman, Matt Campbell, Dave Aranda, Bret Bielema, PJ Fleck, Matt Rhule, Jamey Chadwell, Gary Patterson, Bronco Mendenhall, Mickey Joseph, the Stoops brothers, and a couple other wild cards. 

Would these guys be interested in Nebraska, and would Nebraska be interested in them? We share our thoughts and insight.

