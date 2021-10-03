October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Podcast: Talking through Week 5

Scott and Zach review an eventful college football weekend, where everyone outside of Tuscaloosa and Athens are fighting for every inch they earn.
Author:

It's just Scott and Zach this week as we talk through all the major events of Week 5 in college football.

Alabama and Georgia are on another level right now, but the other 128 teams are knee-deep in the most entertaining season in years.

Scott gives us a first-hand report of No. 22 Auburn's win at LSU, Zach explains why Texas A&M is the most depressed fan base in the country right now, No. 3 Oregon's maddening loss to Stanford, and we extend our first public invitation to an FBS head coach. 

Be sure to rate and review, subscribe and listen at Apple, Spotify, Amazon and iHeart.

