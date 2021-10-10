Podcast: Talking through Week 6

The FootballScoop staff talks trough the wildest weekend yet of a wild season

Saturday was wild.

So wild, in fact, we had to bring #Nuggets out of hiatus to capture it all.

How do you pick a game of the week when Texas A&M scored the first unranked upset of the AP No. 1 team in 13 years, Oklahoma registered the largest comeback in the century-long history of the Red River rivalry, Iowa rallied past Penn State in the biggest home game in a generation, and Arkansas and Ole Miss staged a shootout decided on the final play?

We talk about all that and Scott gives a first-hand report of Kentucky's blowout of LSU.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you.