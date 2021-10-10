October 10, 2021
Publish date:

Podcast: Talking through Week 6

The FootballScoop staff talks trough the wildest weekend yet of a wild season
Author:

Saturday was wild. 

So wild, in fact, we had to bring #Nuggets out of hiatus to capture it all.

How do you pick a game of the week when Texas A&M scored the first unranked upset of the AP No. 1 team in 13 years, Oklahoma registered the largest comeback in the century-long history of the Red River rivalry, Iowa rallied past Penn State in the biggest home game in a generation, and Arkansas and Ole Miss staged a shootout decided on the final play?

We talk about all that and Scott gives a first-hand report of Kentucky's blowout of LSU.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

You May Like

Urban Meyer Jaguars

Report: Urban on thin ice with owner, staff and locker room

The damages done from last weekend's viral video after Urban opted to not fly back with his team after a loss may be more significant than we all thought, according to a recent report.

3 hours ago
mack brown

Mack Brown tells reporters "you guys all screwed it up" after Brown, UNC lose to FSU

Mack Brown has never beaten his alma mater, Florida State, as an opposing head coach. Even again Saturday when his Tar Heels were heavily favored.

16 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: In this wild season, we recap the wildest Saturday yet

Too much crazy stuff happened so we had to bring college football's premier recap column back.

16 hours ago
Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss troll Arkansas, Sam Pittman after Rebels' dramatic win

With each team needing to bounce back, Ole Miss rang up 52 points - and stopped a decisive two-point attempt on the game's final snap.

21 hours ago
Jon Gruden

Decade-old email puts Jon Gruden in hot water

Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email to a team executive during the 2011 lockout.

Oct 8, 2021
65539571080__6A902343-85C7-40EE-A5F0-731D5DD45E33

This is how they do it: Watch Montell Jordan gift Alcorn's entire team Beats headphones

The SWAC powerhouse Alcorn team was surprised with the premium audio gear Friday morning in a team meeting.

Oct 8, 2021
UConn

Three UConn coaches, including interim head coach Lou Spanos, have tested positive for COVID

Already facing an early season slate full of adversity, UConn will be without some key coaches this weekend against UMass.

Oct 8, 2021
Photo credit: Mississippi Today https://mississippitoday.org/2018/10/14/jackson-state-university-2018-homecoming-highlights/

Sources: Deion Sanders, Jackson State to lean more on assistant T.C. Taylor

With the Tigers' offense struggling, Deion Sanders is turning to veteran offensive coach T.C. Taylor for more input.

Oct 8, 2021