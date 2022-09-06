Podcast: Wrapping up Week 1 with some Florida State-LSU, Clemson-Georgia Tech and Jackson State talk

The FootballScoop staff ties a bow on the extra-long opening weekend with a quick look at Florida State-LSU, Clemson-Georgia Tech, and a discussion of Jackson State's standing in the FCS after Deion Sanders' squad beat down Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon.

The extra-long opening weekend of the college football season has come and gone, and Scott, Zach and John of the FootballScoop staff wrapped it up by talking about Sunday's crazy Florida State-LSU game, Monday's Clemson-Georgia Tech tilt and Jackson State's beatdown of Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon.

Specifically, we talked:

-- The quarterback conundrum at Clemson

-- Geoff Collins's timeout usage for Georgia Tech

-- Why wasn't this game played on campus?

-- Brian Kelly's management and messaging around the LSU program, and how LSU fans feel one game into the regime.

-- Florida State's jubilation at its first 2-0 start since 2016

-- Jackson State's demolition of FAMU, and where Deion Sanders's Tigers stand among the FCS elite.

Audio only version:

You can also find us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon and iHeart. Tell your friends, wife, mom and pets so we can grow. Thank you.