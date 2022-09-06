Skip to main content

Podcast: Wrapping up Week 1 with some Florida State-LSU, Clemson-Georgia Tech and Jackson State talk

The FootballScoop staff ties a bow on the extra-long opening weekend with a quick look at Florida State-LSU, Clemson-Georgia Tech, and a discussion of Jackson State's standing in the FCS after Deion Sanders' squad beat down Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon.

The extra-long opening weekend of the college football season has come and gone, and Scott, Zach and John of the FootballScoop staff wrapped it up by talking about Sunday's crazy Florida State-LSU game, Monday's Clemson-Georgia Tech tilt and Jackson State's beatdown of Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. 

Specifically, we talked:

-- The quarterback conundrum at Clemson

-- Geoff Collins's timeout usage for Georgia Tech

-- Why wasn't this game played on campus?

-- Brian Kelly's management and messaging around the LSU program, and how LSU fans feel one game into the regime.

-- Florida State's jubilation at its first 2-0 start since 2016

-- Jackson State's demolition of FAMU, and where Deion Sanders's Tigers stand among the FCS elite.

Audio only version:

You can also find us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon and iHeart. Tell your friends, wife, mom and pets so we can grow. Thank you. 

You May Like

Dino Babers

Winning Box Scores: Week 1

As 4.5-point underdogs, Syracuse opened the season by thoroughly dominating Louisville.

By Zach Barnett
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart believes his Georgia staff is the best it's ever been

Needing to replace four coaches after their national title run, Kirby Smart is confident he made the right additions to his staff and that their chemistry makes this staff the best one he's had since taking over the program.

By Doug Samuels
Guy Morriss

Former Kentucky, Baylor head coach Guy Morriss has died

After a 15-year career as an NFL offensive lineman, Morriss spent his career coaching offensive linemen in between head coaching stints at three universities.

By Zach Barnett
Norm Chow Hawaii

Norm Chow has landed a new head coaching opportunity

Norm Chow got his first head coaching opportunity at Hawaii at 65 years old, and now at 76 he's getting another shot.

By Doug Samuels
deion shades

Deion Sanders blasts Jackson State's schedule: 'Dern Classics' cost Tigers home games, money

Coach Prime's Tigers face Tennessee State this week in the Southern Heritage Classic

By John Brice
csu rams

Sources: Colorado State, Jay Norvell making key new hire for Director of On-Campus Recruiting

Norvell & Co. are hiring Bria Griffin away from Air Force Academy

By John Brice
Uvalde HS

Uvalde HS (TX) wins first home game back since town's school shooting

Months after a shooting in their town captured national headlines, Uvalde HS is off to a 2-0 start winning both games in a rather interesting fashion.

By Doug Samuels
Spencer Rattler Caleb Williams Lincoln Riley

Get In or Get Out: A survey of 131 FBS starting quarterbacks

Quarterbacks who wait 2+ years to play for the school they signed with out of high school are a vanishing breed in major college football.

By Zach Barnett