Presbyterian tabs D-II head coach to lead program

Presbyterian is tabbing a coach who has had success as one of the youngest coaches in college football, and someone that has had success building a program from scratch.

Back in May of 2020, Florida Tech (D-II) announced the decision to drop its football program due to economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID pandemic.

Unfortunately, that left Steve Englehart, a quality football coach with a proven track record, out of a job.

But heading into the 2022 season, Englehart has a new program to lead - Presbyterian (FCS - SC), who was looking for a replacement for never-punt Kevin Kelley after one season.

At Florida Tech, Englehart was hired to start up their football program back in 2011, and after a few seasons building a foundation through recruiting they were ready to take the field for the first time in 2013.

By just his fourth season at FIT, Englehart had led the program to an upset of #14 Valdosta State that helped them make the Division II playoffs after an 8-3 regular season and 5-2 mark in the tough Gulf South Conference.

In seven seasons, after building the program from scratch, Englehart put together an impressive 44-35 record.

Prior to that, Englehart was one of the youngest coaches in all of college football as a 28-year old head coach at Rose Hulman (D-III - IN), one of the best small engineering schools in the country, where he went 26-14 over four season before leaving for Florida Tech with the highest winning percentage in school history.

Now, Englehart is now getting an opportunity to put his stamp on an FCS program.

Presbyterian, who was looking for a replacement for never-punt Kevin Kelley, has tabbed Englehart as the new leader of their program.

Athletic director Rob Acunto had the following to share on the hire:

"We set out to find an experienced and principled leader who will elevate PC football in a manner consistent with the College's mission and purpose. Steve's head coaching experience, consummate professionalism, vision for the program, and proven ability to connect with players, alumni, and members of the community are just some of the many attributes that will allow him to elevate the football program."



"Steve is a developer of talent and an experienced recruiter who will help our football student-athletes reach their full potential on the field, in the classroom, and as people. We are honored to welcome Steve and his family to PC."

Englehart faces another significant rebuild at PC. After starting off with two wins against smaller schools, Presbyterian lost their last nine games straight to finish the 2021 season 2-9. The program went 4-3 in the shortened spring 2021 season, but was 2-10 in 2019.

