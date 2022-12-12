Skip to main content

Pro Bowl will be Manning vs. Manning

Eli on one sideline and Peyton on the other.

For years now the Pro Bowl has been looking for a spark to make the game more meaningful and watchable for fans.

A lot of ideas have been thrown around the past decade-plus, and this year they're again going to a new approach that is certainly worth a look, as Tom Pelissero shared a peek at the two staffs today.

This year's Pro Bowl will feature a Manning vs. Manning match up as Peyton serves as the head coach of the AFC and Eli will be the head coach of the NFC.

The defensive coordinators will be big names as well, as Peyton's defensive coordinator will be Ray Lewis, and Eli will have DeMarcus Ware calling his D.

The offensive coordinator names wont be recognizable to most folks, but both Diana Flores and Vanita Krouch serve as women's flag football quarterbacks for the US and Mexico national teams.

ManningCast was a hit again this fall, as it created a number of memorable and viral highlights as Peyton and Eli broke down games live, and this Pro Bowl lineup appears to be trying to capitalize on that momentum of two of the game's most entertaining personalites.

Here's to hoping the two brothers are also mic'd up for the entire game, and Tony Dungy and David Cutcliffe are also involved in some way as well.

Tags
terms:
Eli ManningPro BowlPeyton Manning

You May Like

tc taylor

Sources: Jackson State on verge of naming Deion Sanders's replacement

Coach Prime's hand-picked preference for the job is closing in on the head spot

By John Brice
faulkner

Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia

Key is set to tab Buster Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets' offensive play-caller

By John Brice
Arkansas Pine Bluff

Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search

Kevin Kelley is among the finalists for the Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coaching job, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Shane Beamer USC

Sources: Shane Beamer, South Carolina focus coordinator search on Dowell Loggains

Beamer is seeking a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield departed to Nebraska on an expiring contract

By John Brice
North Texas

Update at North Texas

A transformational week for North Texas athletics is underway.

By Zach Barnett
Houston Christian

Sources: FCS associate head coach to lead Houston Christian program

Campbell associate head coach Braxton Harris is returning to the Motherland.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
Trevor Andrews

Former Flyer named head coach at Dayton

Trevor Andrews is not only a former Flyer, he played for former UD head coaches Mike Kelly and Rick Chamberlin, thereby continuing a string dating back to 1981.

By Zach Barnett
Philip Montgomery

Auburn targeting former FBS head coach as offensive coordinator

Philip Montgomery is in talks to lead Hugh Freeze's offense on the Plains.

By Zach Barnett