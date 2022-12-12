Pro Bowl will be Manning vs. Manning

Eli on one sideline and Peyton on the other.

For years now the Pro Bowl has been looking for a spark to make the game more meaningful and watchable for fans.

A lot of ideas have been thrown around the past decade-plus, and this year they're again going to a new approach that is certainly worth a look, as Tom Pelissero shared a peek at the two staffs today.

This year's Pro Bowl will feature a Manning vs. Manning match up as Peyton serves as the head coach of the AFC and Eli will be the head coach of the NFC.

The defensive coordinators will be big names as well, as Peyton's defensive coordinator will be Ray Lewis, and Eli will have DeMarcus Ware calling his D.

The offensive coordinator names wont be recognizable to most folks, but both Diana Flores and Vanita Krouch serve as women's flag football quarterbacks for the US and Mexico national teams.

ManningCast was a hit again this fall, as it created a number of memorable and viral highlights as Peyton and Eli broke down games live, and this Pro Bowl lineup appears to be trying to capitalize on that momentum of two of the game's most entertaining personalites.

Here's to hoping the two brothers are also mic'd up for the entire game, and Tony Dungy and David Cutcliffe are also involved in some way as well.