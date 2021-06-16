Pioli Family Fund selects first two HBCU honorees

The University of Miami's Terry Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams' James Bullock III have been selected as the first two recipients of grants from the Pioli Family Fund for HBCU Coaches and Scouts, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Jefferson, a former Florida A&M standout player who earned three degrees with the Rattlers, is a recruiting and personnel assistant for Manny Diaz's Miami Hurricanes program.

Bullock is a Winston-Salem State University graduate who earned a spot in the Rams' initial scouting apprentice program and also has served as the compliance director for San Jose State.

Each recipient receives a $6,000 grant to use as he sees fit in regards to career development.

“I am so thankful to be recognized by the Pioli Family Fund,” Jefferson said in the release. “This fund will also pave the way for me to create other opportunities for young African American coaches in this business who strive to make it to the highest levels of coaching football.”

Added Bullock, “Someday, I want to be able to say that I am an NFL scout, and I can thank so many people for helping me get to this point – such as the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Pioli Family Fund.”

Former college coach and veteran NFL executive Scott Pioli launched the endowed Pioli Family Fund, along with wife, Dallas, and daughter, Mia, “to create more opportunities for men and women affiliated with Historically Black College and Universities in the game of football.”

Per the release, the Pioli family partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to utilize the fund because of the Hall's partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which, among other activities, includes this year's Black College Football Hall of Fame game featuring Grambling State against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.

