Purdue to employ three co-defensive coordinators in 2021

Jeff Brohm's defensive staff will have four new assistants this fall, three of them with coordinator titles

The old adage when it comes to quarterbacks is, "If you have two of 'em, you don't have one." Jeff Brohm is banking that the same logic doesn't apply to his three co-defensive coordinators.

The Purdue head coach announced his defensive staff for the 2021 season on Wednesday, led by three co-coordinators.

Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach: Brad Lambert

Co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach: Ron English

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach: Mark Hagen

"I am really looking forward to working with this group in 2021," Brohm said. "When we brought these coaches together, it was our goal is to have a collaborative process where the entire staff contributes to the development of our defensive philosophy and scheme. We believe this structure fits that theme."



Lambert joined the staff in January after spending the previous two seasons as Marshall's defensive coordinator. The former Charlotte head coach will be the lead of the co-coordinators, serving as the "lead assistant coach of the Purdue defensive staff and gameday play-caller."

English and Hagen also came aboard in January. English spent the past three years coaching defensive backs at Florida, while Hagen spent 2020 at Texas and spent the previous four in a co- or assistant defensive coordinator role at Indiana, his alma mater.. He coached 10 seasons at Purdue previously.

"Our co-coordinators all have the experience, credentials and vision to provide inspiring leadership for our defense," Brohm said. "We think this structure engages all of their strengths and talents in the most effective way and will lead to the best results for our players and program."



Brohm will fill out his defensive staff with James Adams and Marty Biagi. The Boilermakers' cornerbacks coach, Adams is the newest of Brohm's new hires, hopping aboard the train in April. Biagi is the lone holdover from 2020; he'll be the assistant linebackers coach on top of his duties as special teams coordinator.

Purdue allowed 29.8 points per game (67th nationally) and 5.38 yards a play (45th) in six games last fall.

In addition to the defensive staff, Brohm has also announced the following as his recruiting staff:

Director of recruiting: Nate Dennison

Associate director of recruiting: Tyson Street

Assistant director of recruiting: Justin Sinz

Recruiting associate: TJ McCollum

Recruiting associate: Jontavious Morris

Finally, Purdue has hired Mason Petrino and former Boiler running back DJ Knox will serve as graduate assistants this fall. Mason is the son of Idaho head coach Paul Petrino and the nephew of Bobby.

