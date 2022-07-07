Skip to main content

Purdue reportedly bringing a former assistant back to the staff

After a year with the USFL, college coaching veteran Neil Callaway is reportedly returning to Jeff Brohm's staff with the Boilermakers.

Following the 2021 season at Purdue, Neil Callaway stepped away from his role as the Boilermakers assistant offensive line coach and thought he was heading into retirement.

Football had other plans though, with the USFL getting started up with games being played in Birmingham (where he resides) he ended up taking the offensive line job for the Michigan Panthers.

Now, it appears Callaway is heading back to Jeff Brohm's staff.

Tom Dienhart reports that Callaway is coming back to West Lafayette to serve as an offensive analyst.

Callaway, who is 66 years old, has extensive experience at some prestigious college football programs. His resume includes Pac-12 and SEC experience after working at USC, Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn as well as Houston and Western Kentucky.

He held the offensive coordinator title at UGA, Alabama, and Houston while with those programs.

From 2007-11, he went 18-42 as the head coach at UAB, with a 5-7 season marking his best year with the Blazers.

In 2020 Callaway joined Brohm's staff as a senior analyst before sliding into the assistant offensive line position prior to the 2021 season.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Neil CallawayPurdue

You May Like

Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops believes NIL collectives are illegal and shares they're playing against players that he knows were paid under the table

Mark Stoops went on KSR today with some significant allegations, and calls NIL collectives as we know them illegal.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
Mark Richt

Mark Richt is returning to the sidelines

Mark Rich is planning a brief return to the sidelines in 2023.

By Doug Samuels5 hours ago
Marco Regalado RICE

Video: The types of coaches in recruiting and personnel

Marco Regalado's latest video takes aim at recruiting and personnel departments.

By Doug SamuelsJul 6, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders lands member of Georgia staff for key role

Maurice Sims is leaving his post with the defending national champs to join Coach Prime's staff at Jackson State.

By Doug SamuelsJul 5, 2022
Oregon vs Washington

The Big 12 is reportedly looking to add up to six Pac-12 programs

We could see the Big 12 add up to six of the remaining Pac-12 programs, or a merger of the two leagues is also a possibility, according to a report.

By Doug SamuelsJul 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 10.26.45 AM

Nearly a year after stepping away at Georgia, Scott Cochran celebrates huge personal milestone

Cochran shared that the milestone in his personal life meant more than any of his championship rings.

By Doug SamuelsJul 5, 2022
Rob Glass

There's reportedly a new highest paid strength coach in college football

Multiple reports share that Oklahoma State's Rob Glass will be college football's first $1 million strength coach.

By Doug SamuelsJul 4, 2022
Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte, Will Healy tab former Steve Spurrier assistant as new personnel director

Brian Turk is a South Carolina grad who's also been an NCAA head coach

By John BriceJul 2, 2022