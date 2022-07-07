Purdue reportedly bringing a former assistant back to the staff

After a year with the USFL, college coaching veteran Neil Callaway is reportedly returning to Jeff Brohm's staff with the Boilermakers.

Following the 2021 season at Purdue, Neil Callaway stepped away from his role as the Boilermakers assistant offensive line coach and thought he was heading into retirement.

Football had other plans though, with the USFL getting started up with games being played in Birmingham (where he resides) he ended up taking the offensive line job for the Michigan Panthers.

Now, it appears Callaway is heading back to Jeff Brohm's staff.

Tom Dienhart reports that Callaway is coming back to West Lafayette to serve as an offensive analyst.

Callaway, who is 66 years old, has extensive experience at some prestigious college football programs. His resume includes Pac-12 and SEC experience after working at USC, Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn as well as Houston and Western Kentucky.

He held the offensive coordinator title at UGA, Alabama, and Houston while with those programs.

From 2007-11, he went 18-42 as the head coach at UAB, with a 5-7 season marking his best year with the Blazers.

In 2020 Callaway joined Brohm's staff as a senior analyst before sliding into the assistant offensive line position prior to the 2021 season.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.