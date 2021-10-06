October 6, 2021
Publish date:

QwikGem - Week 6

This week's QwikGem is 2024 wide receiver Patrick Clacks III out of Indiana.
Author:

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 6 - QwikGem: Andrean (Merrillville, IN) WR Patrick Clacks III - Class of 2024

Patrick Clacks III is an elusive wide receiver who is about to receive his first offer. His balance, body control and understanding of the position are evident on film. Clacks plays for head coach Chris Skinner at Andrean High School and can be found on Twitter @ClacksPat.

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com

