November 18, 2021
QwikGem - Week 12 - Jayshaun Johnson

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 11 - QwikGem: Franklin HS (LA) - Jayshaun Johnson - Athlete - class of '24

Jayshuan Johnson currently has no offers. Well, that's about to change. 

5’11 160 pound athlete has very good athleticism. Can play multiple positions at an elite level. Very smooth. Very good COD. Plays with elite instincts. This is the type of guy you get on your team and figure out what he plays later.


Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com.

QwikGemJayshaun Johnson

