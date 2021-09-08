September 8, 2021
Publish date:

QwikGem of the week

Author:

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting. 

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move. 

Week 2 - QwikGem: Spanish Fort HS (AL) outside linebacker Cole McConathy II. 

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com

You May Like

Nuggets Twitter

#Nuggets: The biggest game ever played in the state of Iowa headlines a mini-rivalry week

The CyHawk game headlines a weekend full of reunions, rivalries, remembrances and the rematch of the best/worst game ever played.

Jimmy Lake

After taking a shot at the SEC, Washington's coach lost to an FCS team and now faces Michigan

Washington Huskies coach Jimmy Lake defended his team's scheduled game against FCS power Montana last week. He fired a verbal salvo at the SEC in the process. Then his team lost. Now they must travel to Michigan.

Ed Orgeron

Stage set for Orgeron Bowl at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will face off against his son, Cody, the starting quarterback for McNeese State, Saturday in Death Valley.

James Franklin

Are "trap games" real? James Franklin believes they are if you're inconsistent with your approach and messaging

James Franklin gives his thoughts on "trap games" with defending MAC champs Ball State coming to town this weekend, with a game against Auburn looming big.

Bishop Sycamore

Bishop Sycamore head coach: "We are not a school."

The head coach's position runs in direct conflict from what Sycamore's founder said last week.

Nick Saban

Coaching life hacks: Tracking how five stats correlate with winning

All season long we'll track how five statistics correlate with the only stat that really matters, the final score. You'll never guess who came out well in Week 1.

Vanderbilt Helmets

Sources: Vanderbilt shuffling offensive duties

Multiple people tell FootballScoop that Vanderbilt intends to lean on Joey Lynch for a greater role in its offense, with Lynch presently the team's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

chip tulane

Scoop Roundup: FCS 'cashing checks, snappin' necks' on FBS hosts; Debuts of note ... and not

From the East Coast to the West Coast and outposts in between, a six-pack of Football Championship Subdivision teams beat their Football Bowls Subdivision hosts.