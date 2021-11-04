Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
QwikGem - Week 10 - Jourdin Crawford

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 9 - QwikGem: Jackson-Olin (HS) - Jourdin Crawford - Defensive Tackle - class of '25

Birmingham, Alabama based Jackson-Olin (HS) has a large man (6'2 280 pounds) playing on the defensive front. Meet Jourdin Crawford. Elite initial quickness, motor, and explosive power. Elite athleticism for position. Only a Freshman. If he continues to develop with be an elite recruit when his time comes.

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com.

