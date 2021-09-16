September 16, 2021
Publish date:

QwikGem - Week 3

Author:

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 3 - QwikGem: Ocean Springs HS (MS) Brayson Hubbard - quarterback - class of '23

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com

You May Like

American logo

As the realignment world turns: American reportedly has expansion targets

The conference could put the "American" in American Athletic Conference, possibly stretching from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific.

freddy mac

Update at Alcorn: Without full-time athletic trainer, Braves finding a path to play

Alcorn State doesn't have a full-time athletics trainer for any of its programs and has struggled to find necessary coverage, including cancelling multiple practices this week.

Navy

FootballScoop Podcast: Discussing the Navy debacle

James-Franklin

James Franklin explains why he doesn't just shoot down the USC rumors for good

Asked why he doesn't just shoot down the USC rumors with a "No," James Franklin shares that he's been in this situation before a few times, and feels like he's found the right way to deal with media speculation about other jobs.

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders takes issue with payday games. "All money ain't good money."

The Jackson State head coach says he doesn't believe in taking a check "to go get your butt kicked."

Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson on paying players: "There is no wrong anymore."

The TCU head coach did his best to scare his boosters straight, saying the whole recruiting class is at risk if they don't put money in Frogs' pockets.

Nick Saban Kirby Smart

If SEC coaches had a career other than coaching...

Someone on social media this morning posed the following hypothetical situation: "If I didn't know anything about College Football, here is what I'd guess each SEC coach did for a living," and some of the guesses are so easy to picture.

Lane Kiffin

Both let go at USC, Kiffin, Orgeron discuss the Trojans' latest opening

Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron both served as USC's head coach - and both got asked not to return. Now with the Trojans having fired Clay Helton, Kiffin and Orgeron share their thoughts