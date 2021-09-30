September 30, 2021
QwikGem - Week 5

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 5 - QwikGem: Winona HS (MS) - Fred "Fat" Clark - Linebacker - class of '24

This, my friends, is what a future power 5 linebacker looks like when in the 10th grade. 2024 player who is about to receive his first offer. Fat is raw, can run and knock a ballcarrier back. 

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com

