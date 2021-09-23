QwikGem - Week 4

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 4 - QwikGem: Lincoln HS (San Diego, CA) Jalen Daniels - quarterback - class of '22

Jalen Daniels is one of countless high school players who lost their junior season to Covid when high schools in California decided not to play their 2020 seasons. As you can see in the video above, Daniels is not lacking talent; but largely due to missing a junior season, he is currently lacking FBS offers. At 6'4, 212 pounds he certainly looks right. Find Jalen on twitter @jalendaniels_

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com.