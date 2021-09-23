September 23, 2021
Publish date:

QwikGem - Week 4

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 4 - QwikGem: Lincoln HS (San Diego, CA) Jalen Daniels - quarterback - class of '22

Jalen Daniels is one of countless high school players who lost their junior season to Covid when high schools in California decided not to play their 2020 seasons. As you can see in the video above, Daniels is not lacking talent; but largely due to missing a junior season, he is currently lacking FBS offers. At 6'4, 212 pounds he certainly looks right. Find Jalen on twitter @jalendaniels_

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com

You May Like

Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy has some thoughts on the modern athlete

Asked about why athletes seem to get injured more often than they used to, the Oklahoma State head coach started talking about the fat content in the milk his grandparents drank.

32 minutes ago
SEC

SEC upping its salary cap

The SEC is believed to be the first conference to make a formal movement following this summer's Alston v. NCAA Supreme Court ruling.

1 hour ago
Rush Propst Valdosta

Rush Propst hospitalized with COVID

The former Valdosta HS (GA) head coach has been hospitalized.

3 hours ago
Arkansas Texas AM

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 4

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick all the major college football games.

4 hours ago
South Carolina Huddle

Marcus Satterfield explains the latest offensive trend called "huddle breaks"

NFL and college offenses are embracing the "huddle break" trend to flip the script on key downs.

3 hours ago
Nuggets Twitter

#Nuggets: Your ultimate preview for the college football weekend

The Irish and Badgers take over Chicago, plus notes on a Hog Hex, SMU's Hostile Horses, plus how good are Rutgers and Baylor?

7 minutes ago
Sam Pittman

Arkansas' Pittman: Jerry Jones, 'Big ole good'ns' and hand-written letters

The Boss Hog of the Razorbacks has his Arkansas team nationally ranked and shared his methods for recruiting offensive linemen and why he writes hand-written recruiting letters.

20 hours ago
Credit: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

An update on USC's interest in James Franklin

Sep 22, 2021