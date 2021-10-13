October 13, 2021
Publish date:

QwikGem - Week 7 - Duran Parish

Author:

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 7 - QwikGem: Biloxi HS (MS) - Duran Parish - Receiver - class of '23

World, meet Duran Parish, a 6'1 receiver out of Biloxi, Mississippi. Parish plays for Katlan French at Biloxi High (@Biloxifootball1). On twitter Duran is @Ran_isD1

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com

Duran Parish

2023 WR No offers

Biloxi, MS

Biloxi HS

6’1 155

Coach: Katlan French @Katfrench15

Player: @Ran_isD1

Team: @Biloxifootball1

