QwikGem - Week 7 - Duran Parish

Week 7 - QwikGem: Biloxi HS (MS) - Duran Parish - Receiver - class of '23

World, meet Duran Parish, a 6'1 receiver out of Biloxi, Mississippi. Parish plays for Katlan French at Biloxi High (@Biloxifootball1). On twitter Duran is @Ran_isD1.

Duran Parish

2023 WR No offers

Biloxi, MS

Biloxi HS

6’1 155

Coach: Katlan French @Katfrench15

Player: @Ran_isD1

Team: @Biloxifootball1