October 29, 2021
Publish date:

QwikGem - Week 9 - Jaylon Sanderfer

Author:

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 9 - QwikGem: Boyd-Buchanan HS (Chattanooga, TN) - Jaylon Sanderfer - Linebackers - class of '24

Get to know Jaylon Sanderfer (@jaylonsanderfer), because one day he just might be playing where #ItMeansMore. The sophomore linebacker from Boyd-Buchanan HS in Chattanooga stands 6'2, weighing 200 pounds. Has very good athletic ability. He plays with instincts and awareness. Has explosive power. Very good short-area quickness and COD. A complete football player.

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com.

Tags
terms:
Jaylon SanderferQwikGem

