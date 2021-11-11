Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
QwikGem - Week 11 - Yamir Knight

High schools across the country have been making the switch to QwikCut and colleges are now accessing video through QwikRecruiting.

At FootballScoop we love both products and hear great feedback from those that have made the move.

Week 11 - QwikGem: Smyrna HS (DE) - Yamir Knight - Receiver - class of '23

Meet Yamir Knight, '2023 receiver at Smyrna HS (Delaware). Elite burst and acceleration. Very good speed and one step change of direction. Understands spacing. Can sink hips in and out of routes. Physical player. Plays the game the right way.

Qwikrecruiting is a FREE resource to all high schools and athletes. Information on prospects including video is included inside of the database that is accessed by colleges across the country. The database is maintained by former college coaches and personnel staff members.

High School coaches, if you have a nomination for a QwikGem, send your nomination to tyler@qwikrecruiting.com.

