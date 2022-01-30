Skip to main content

Raiders reportedly tap Josh McDaniels as head coach

The 45-year-old returns to the AFC West after two seasons leading the Broncos.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to hire Josh McDaniels as head coach, Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Las Vegas will represent the second head coaching job for McDaniels, and the second in the AFC West. He spent 2009-10 leading the Denver Broncos; he went 8-8 in 2009 and 3-9 before a midseason firing in 2010. 

McDaniels spent 2011 in St. Louis before returning to New England in 2012, where he as has remained ever since. 

The 45-year-old took the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job in February of 2018 before backing out of that deal to return to Foxborough. The rumor was that McDaniels reneged on Indianapolis thanks to a head-coach-in-waiting deal in New England, but Bill Belichick is still the Patriots head coach and, until today, McDaniels was still waiting. 

The Raiders are expected to hire Dave Ziegler, the Patriots director of player personnel, to serve as GM in conjunction with the McDaniels hire.

The Raiders fired Jon Gruden in midseason and GM Mike Mayock after the season. The club still reached the playoffs under the interim head coaching of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

