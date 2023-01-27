Skip to main content

Rams finalizing deal with former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

The Rams and Sean McVay were in the market for an offensive coordinator and many NFL insiders figured it was a foregone conclusion on who McVay would bring in to fill the role.

The Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a few weeks back, and now he's finalizing a deal to be the new offensive coordinator for McVay in LA.

Multiple outlets are reporting the hire, including Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer.

Breer adds that the deal has been in the works for a few weeks now.

LaFleur, who at 36 was a first time coordinator and longtime friend of Jets head coach Robert Saleh, went a long stretch of 31 possessions at the end of the season without scoring a touchdown.

The Jets ended the season 7-10 and on a 6-game losing streak.

"This is a production-based business; you're not going to run from that," LaFleur shared following the season. 

"I grew up in a family of coaches. My dad's been fired, my brother's been fired. Every coach is going to be fired at some point and rehired. It's just the cycle; that's what it is. That doesn't keep me up at night or put me to sleep."

The Jets finished 29th in scoring, 25th in total yards in year two of LaFleur's offense. They finished one spot higher in each of those respective spots after his first season at the helm.

