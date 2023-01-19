Skip to main content

Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways

Earlier today, we shared a report from Mike Garafolo that Greg Roman had a year remaining on his contract paying him $3.5 million annually, despite chatter that his contract was up in Baltimore.

But an announcement this afternoon from AthletesFirst agency shares that Roman and the Ravens are parting ways so that he is able to pursue other opportunities.

Roman shares the following in the release:

"After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities."

Roman was named the team's offensive coordinator in 2019, and led Lamar Jackson to the MVP as part of a reimagined offensive approach.

John Harbaugh has also shared a statement on the move.

"Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons, He is a tremendous football coach, as well as a family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward."

With a number of offensive coordinator jobs open in the NFL, including in New England, Carolina, and with the LA Rams, it will be interesting to see where Roman lands next.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

