Sources: Reggie Barlow set to become an XFL head coach

Sources share with FootballScoop Thursday that Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow is set to become one of the head coaches in the new XFL. 

Barlow has served as head coach at Virginia State since the 2016 season, going 34-16 overall including one conference championship (2017). He previously served as head coach at Alabama State from 2007-14. 

Barlow's hire was first reported by Sean Robertson of local CBS6. 

Barlow played eight seasons in the league with the Jaguars, Raiders and Buccaneers. 

Additional XFL coaching news is expected to play out in the next few days. 

Sources tell FootballScoop Virginia State is expected to announce an interim head coach in the coming days. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

