Reginald Ruffin to step down at Tuskegee, replacement already in place

The 2022 campaign will be Reginald Ruffin's first and final as Tuskegee's head coach.

The school has announced Ruffin will step away from his dual role as AD/head coach and focus on running the department. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Aaron James will step in as head coach following the season.

Ruffin spent 2002-10 as an assistant, the final five years as defensive coordinator, before taking over as the head coach at Miles College in 2011. He went 65-44 in 10 seasons with six SIAC West titles and three playoff appearances.

James played quarterback at Tuskegee and spent nine seasons working under Ruffin at Miles College. He also has prior coaching experience at Bethune-Cookman, Lane College, Clark Atlanta, and Bullock County High School.

