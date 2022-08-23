Skip to main content

Renderings released for proposed new Miami stadium

Beyond a new stadium, this project would cut the Canes' commute down by 17 miles.

At this stage, the project is nothing more than, "Hey, wouldn't this be neat?"

HKS Architects has released initial renderings for what a new Miami stadium might look like.

At 65,000 seats, the NFL would view the stadium as too small for the Super Bowl, but it'd instantly join the rotation for the Pro Bowl, any and all bowl games, not to mention Final Fours, major concerts, monster truck rallies and the like. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.13.22 AM
Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.15.04 AM

But that's not the best part. 

The red dot is the University of Miami's Coral Gables campus.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.30.00 AM

Here's the drive from campus to Hard Rock Stadium.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.30.59 AM

Now here's the drive from campus to the proposed site in Tropical Park.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.32.44 AM

Located along Tropical Park's East Lake, this stadium would be the South Beach version of Baylor's McLane Stadium. 

At this stage of the project, a new Miami stadium prompts far more questions than answers. Most importantly: Who pays for it? Is it the city or the county? Does the University of Miami pitch in at all? Is it appropriate for the city to pay for a stadium for a private university? Considering the location, wouldn't this make more sense for the Dolphins to play here? If you're The U, do you want to share another facility with the Fins? 

Johnny Ruiz, son of Canes super booster/de facto owner John Ruiz, is part of the group supporting the project. Perhaps the Ruizes are behind this effort because it would benefit the program and/or the city. Or perhaps they would stand to benefit financially. Or perhaps it's both. 

 Again, who knows if the stadium happens, and what form/location it eventually takes if and when it does. But, hey, wouldn't this be neat? 

Tags
terms:
Miamifacilities

You May Like

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan players share "breaking news" of Wolverines' new players-led NIL collective

The Wolverines are launching the Ann Arbor NIL Club with funding raised going directly to the entire football team

By John Brice
Shane Beamer USC

In SEC's Fast & Furious Preseason, Shane Beamer turns Mark Stoops' 'stay in lane' comment back on the Kentucky Wildcats' coach

Stoops was perceived to take a shot at Beamer after Stoops implied John Calipari should stay in his lane as Kentucky's basketball coach

By John Brice
Credit: USATSI

Tom Herman lands TV gig

Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman is coming to a TV near you.

By Doug Samuels
Nick Saban

Alabama extends Nick Saban's contract once more, again making him college football's highest-paid coach

Saban is now under contract to coach Alabama until he's 79 years old.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 9.35.16 PM

A high school football coaching icon has died

Gary Gaines, immortalized in Buzz Bissinger's classic Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and a Dream and portrayed onscreen by Billy Bob Thornton, died on Monday.

By Zach Barnett
Nick Saban

Nick Saban crosses $100 million earnings mark at Alabama

With another contract extension around the corner, Alabama's total commitment to the greatest college football coach of all-time could soon cross $200 million.

By Zach Barnett
South Carolina Huddle

Former South Carolina, NFL All-Pro transitioning into new Name, Image & Likeness role

Patrick DiMarco played for Steve Spurrier, spent 10 years in the NFL & now is working in the NIL space

By John Brice
St John Bosco

A company has signed players at a high school powerhouse to a team-wide NIL deal

"As a high school football coach, this is just another layer of information I'm going to have to learn and be knowledgable in," says St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro.

By Zach Barnett