Report: The AAC made their push, and Air Force and Colorado State have now made a decision

The American had set their sights on Colorado State and Air Force with their vision to expand, and it sounds like those two schools have now made a decision.

Pete Thamel tweets that both Colorado State and Air Force have decided to stay put in the Mountain West.

This news comes on the heels of multiple reports yesterday indicating that Boise State and San Diego State also informed the Mountain West that they planned to stay put as well and decline overtures from the AAC to join.

Those moves mark huge wins for the Mountain West, who are able to keep a few of their signature teams and media market locations at least for now, until the Big 12 or PAC-12 call the likes of Boise State and San Diego State with more intriguing opportunities coming from the Power Five level.

It also marks a big hit to the AAC, who were clearly looking to make some waves with key additions to make a push to be considered a sixth "Power" conference, and are set to lose Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12 and have struck out on their top replacement targets.

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, in attempt to do some damage control it seems, has shared the following statement this morning following the report:

"The American Athletic Conference has not offered membership to any institution. Our process for considering potential members remains deliberate, strategic and focused on the continued proven success of our conference."

