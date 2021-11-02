Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Al Golden is drawing "strong interest" for a current FBS opening

The former Miami and Temple head coach, now the linebackers coach for the Bengals, is garnering strong interest in a program looking to for a significant rebuild.
Author:

Counting Ed Orgeron, who will finish the season leading. there are currently seven openings at the FBS level.

According to a report today, one of the coaches let go earlier this year is drawing consideration for one of the openings.

Matt Zenitz tweeted earlier today that Al Golden is a candidate garnering consideration for the opening at UConn.

Golden, well known for his preference to wear a tie and white dress shirt on game days, is the former head coach at Temple (2006-10) and Miami (2011-15).

He turned around the Temple program, going 1-11 in his first season, before a gradual climb to 4-8, then 5-7 before winning 17 games in his final two seasons with the Owls who needed a significant rebuild at the time he took over the program.

Golden left Philadelphia for Miami heading into the 2011 season, and struggled to find consistent success. He went 9-4 in year three in 2013, but slipped to 6-4 and 4-3 before being let go in 2015.

Since leaving the college head coaching ranks, Golden has coached the tight ends and linebackers for the Lions and in 2020 took the linebackers job for the Bengals.

Zenitz shares that while UConn has strong interest in him, he is also viewed as someone who could be in the mix for NFL defensive coordinator opportunities. 

Golden previously called the defense at Virginia from 2001-05, and has coached linebackers in college at Boston College and Penn State.

As the head coach at Miami and Temple, Golden has a career 59-59 mark.

Tags
terms:
TempleMiamiCincinnati BengalsUConnAl Golden

You May Like

Harbaugh Campbell

Two coaches, two controversial calls, and two polar opposite approaches from Matt Campbell and Jim Harbaugh

Both Harbaugh and Campbell saw points wiped off the board after controversial calls this past Saturday in tight ball games. One responded admirably, while the other, well...

23 minutes ago
Scott Frost

Winning Box Scores: Week 9

Amid a season and a tenure of close losses, Scott Frost's loss to Purdue was his least forgivable.

1 hour ago
coach prime

Jackson State interim coach updates health of Deion Sanders

Coach Prime has missed JSU's last two games as he's dealt with lingering elements of his recovery from foot surgery in late September as well as illness that has resulted in hospitalization and is still away from the team.

14 hours ago
Sonny Dykes

TCU: With Gary Patterson finished, a look and podcast discussion on potential head coaching candidates

The FootballScoop staff breaks down the departure of Gary Patterson, one of the most-tenured coaches in the modern era of college football, and potential candidates for the Horned Frogs program.

18 hours ago
Conference USA

Report: MAC could land death blow to Conference USA

A reported move from Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee might just end C-USA as we know it.

21 hours ago
Dan Mullen

Defensive Dan Mullen: Now isn't the time for Florida to focus on recruiting

Mullen says the Gators will "do recruiting after the season" despite mounting losses and a class ranked 22nd nationally and 9th in the SEC.

22 hours ago
Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Podcast: Talking Michigan / Michigan State with Doug

22 hours ago
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart: "No coach can out-coach recruiting"

Coaches and schemes are often given too much credit for success, Kirby Smart points out that there isn't a coach out there that can out-coach bad recruiting.

Nov 1, 2021