Report: Al Golden is drawing "strong interest" for a current FBS opening

The former Miami and Temple head coach, now the linebackers coach for the Bengals, is garnering strong interest in a program looking to for a significant rebuild.

Counting Ed Orgeron, who will finish the season leading. there are currently seven openings at the FBS level.

According to a report today, one of the coaches let go earlier this year is drawing consideration for one of the openings.

Matt Zenitz tweeted earlier today that Al Golden is a candidate garnering consideration for the opening at UConn.

Golden, well known for his preference to wear a tie and white dress shirt on game days, is the former head coach at Temple (2006-10) and Miami (2011-15).

He turned around the Temple program, going 1-11 in his first season, before a gradual climb to 4-8, then 5-7 before winning 17 games in his final two seasons with the Owls who needed a significant rebuild at the time he took over the program.

Golden left Philadelphia for Miami heading into the 2011 season, and struggled to find consistent success. He went 9-4 in year three in 2013, but slipped to 6-4 and 4-3 before being let go in 2015.

Since leaving the college head coaching ranks, Golden has coached the tight ends and linebackers for the Lions and in 2020 took the linebackers job for the Bengals.

Zenitz shares that while UConn has strong interest in him, he is also viewed as someone who could be in the mix for NFL defensive coordinator opportunities.

Golden previously called the defense at Virginia from 2001-05, and has coached linebackers in college at Boston College and Penn State.

As the head coach at Miami and Temple, Golden has a career 59-59 mark.