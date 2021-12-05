Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Brent Venables is Oklahoma's top choice and deal could be done soon

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the top choice for the Oklahoma job, and he could be bringing a highly successful SEC coordinator along with him, according to a report.
Author:

Last night, in our update at Oklahoma, we shared Clemson's Brent Venables, Baylor's Dave Aranda and Georgia's Dan Lanning were the frontrunners for the Sooners job.

This morning, Chris Low shares that Venables is the Sooners top target and that a deal could get done as soon as today.

A number of other reports have followed this morning sharing that Venables, a former Sooners defensive coordinator, is the top choice for the job. 

Venables has been a college assistant for nearly three decades and has worked under some of the top coaches in the game. At Kansas State he worked under Bill Snyder, at Oklahoma it was under Bob Stoops and at Clemson he has been mentored by Dabo Swinney.

Venables, the 2016 winner of the Broyles Award, has had a number of opportunities over the years to become a head coach, but had opted time after time to stick with the culture and environment that Dabo had created at Clemson. The Oklahoma job is clearly someplace that is special to him. Venables spent 1999-2011 in Norman.

Low also adds that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, a Sooners alum, is Venables top choice for offensive coordinator.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Jeff LebbyClemsonBrent VenablesOklahomaOle Miss

