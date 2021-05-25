Report: CFL to officially return this summer

In the football world, the Canadian Football League's actions were the first indication we had that the COVID-19 pandemic was a problem that wouldn't vanish into thin air by fall. The league indicated last April it may have to postpone its June-to-November schedule. A month later the season was pushed back to September, and in August the CFL canceled its 2020 season entirely.

Now, the CFL is the football world's version of the olive branch in the dove's mouth that told Noah the flood really was over.

The CFL, according to ProFootballTalk, informed players and agents Tuesday that training camp for the 2021 season will open July 10 with the season opening August 5.

The return of the Canadian football is significant because of the caution the CFL and the Canadian government showed in 2020.

Unlike the NFL and major college football, the CFL makes most of its money by selling tickets. So whereas American football teams could turn their stadiums into sound stages for the TV audience and keep the lights on with a modified product, the CFL had no such option. To play football in Canada, they'd need to sell tickets, and to sell tickets the virus would have to be pinned down to a point where the Canadian government -- among the most cautious in the Western world in regards to pandemic restrictions -- felt comfortable allowing fans to congregate in large numbers.

And so by returning to action some two months and change from today, the CFL is telling us the Canadian government is comfortable with thousands of football fans attending games -- which in turn tells us the pandemic really is just about over.

Glory, glory, hallelujah.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.