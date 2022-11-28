Skip to main content

Darrell Dickey will not return as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator

The move was widely expected, though it has very little to do with Dickey himself.

Darrell Dickey will not return as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, the school has announced. Billy Liucci of TexAgs first reported the news.

The move was widely expected for the majority of the season, but not for anything Dickey did or did not do. Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 6 but finished 5-7, and won their final two games to get to five. 

Jimbo Fisher calls Texas A&M's offensive plays, and so the next move will be to see if Fisher brings in a play-calling offensive coordinator, and what type of system that coach runs.

Dickey made a reported $850,000 as a non-play calling coordinator, but A&M is pot committed to making its football program a success under Fisher, and so one has to wonder how high the Aggies might be willing to pay in the event Fisher hooks the right target.

Prior to Texas A&M, Dickey was the offensive coordinator under Justin Fuente and Mike Norvell at Memphis. He also has coordinator experience at UTEP, SMU, Utah State, New Mexico and Texas State. 

The 62-year-old Dickey spent 1998-06 as the head coach at North Texas. Though he left Denton with a 42-64 record, his tenure is one of the most successful in Mean Green history. Dickey guided UNT to five consecutive Sun Belt championships from 2001-05. The Mean Green went 32-1 in conference play during that span.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

