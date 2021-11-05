Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Publish date:

Sonny Dykes reportedly has an offer from SMU that would make him among highest paid Group of 5 coaches

Sonny Dykes is on the radar of both TCU and Texas Tech, and now SMU reportedly has a contract extension with some significant money on the table to try and sweeten their stance.
Author:

According to a report this afternoon from Ross Dellenger and Richard Johnson, SMU head coach Sonny Dykes has a contract extension on his desk that would make him one of the highest paid Group of Five coaches in college football.

However, the report adds that Dykes hasn't signed it yet.

Dykes currently makes just over $1.3 million annually, according to the USA Coaches Salary Database.

Houston’s Dana Holgorsen is currently making over $4 million annually and is the highest paid Group of Five coach. At $3.4 million per year, Luke Fickell is currently the second highest paid Group of Five head coach at Cincinnati, and the Bearcats have already pledged to move to the Big 12 in a few seasons. Gus Malzahn (UCF), Ken Niumatalolo (Navy) and Jeff Scott (USF) all make over $2 million annually among Group of Five coaches.

With his name circulating with openings at in-state Power Five schools like TCU and Texas Tech, it's a smart move by SMU to get a contract drafted up and on his desk to put some pressure on.

Dykes has SMU sitting at 7-1 this season, and has gone an impressive 24-7 over the last three seasons with the program, making him a hot name for athletic directors looking to fill their open head coaching job.

This isn't unfamiliar territory for Dykes, who has been in these shoes before.

After going from 5-7 to 8-5 and then 9-3 at Louisiana Tech from 2010-12, he took the head coaching job at Cal from 2013-16. Dykes' approach didn't transition to the PAC-12 though, as he went 19-30 with the Golden Bears before being let go in January of 2017.

Will staying within the Lone Star state at TCU or Texas Tech be the opportunity that gets Dykes to jump from Group of Five to Power Five once again? Or will this extension be enough to keep him put to continue building the SMU program?

Stay tuned for the latest...

Tags
terms:
Sonny DykesSMUTCU

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-11-05 at 11.00.41 AM

California high school apologizes for 106-0 win

What's less defensible for the Inglewood coaching staff: Having your starting QB throw 13 TD passes or going for two up 104-0?

1 hour ago
Dave Clawson

Dave Clawson pinpoints a few key areas that have allowed them to find success at Wake Forest

Dave Clawson points to development and the bravery and confidence to be different as major keys to Wake Forest's surge to the top 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings and their 8-0 start to the season.

2 hours ago
Air Force Army

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 10

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

3 hours ago
From left University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White, UT chancellor Donde Plowman, University of Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel, and president of the UT System Randy Boyd, pose for a photo after a press conference announcing Heupel as football head coach, in the Stokely Family Media Center in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021. Heupel0127 0300

Tennessee Vols will not self-impose bowl ban for NCAA violations under Jeremy Pruitt

The University of Tennessee on Thursday announced that, as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged misdeeds of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, that it would not self-impose a bowl ban on the Vols' 2021 team.

20 hours ago
Texas Tech

Two Big 12 assistants to reportedly interview for Texas Tech job

Plus, we talk about the realistic possibility of a former Red Raider head coach returning to Lubbock.

23 hours ago
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 10 - Jourdin Crawford

23 hours ago
GNAC

Division II conferences reportedly planning far-flung alliance

While Division I schools play musical chairs, two Division II leagues are planning an alliance that will stretch from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada.

Nov 4, 2021
James Madison

Student athletes of team sports at James Madison could pay a steep price if football leaves for Sun Belt

The move from FCS to FBS football would be a big deal for James Madison, but their current conference is prepared to make student athletes in all team sports pay a steep price if the school decides to leave

Nov 4, 2021