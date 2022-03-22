Skip to main content

Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells remaining within the Big 12

Wells will become the second 2021 Big 12 head coach to remain within the league for 2022.

Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells has joined Brent Venables' new Oklahoma staff in an off-field capacity, according to a report Tuesday from Eddie Radosevich of Sooner Scoop.

Wells spent the past two and a half seasons in Lubbock, going 13-17. He was let go last October following a 5-3 start to this season, the most wins he'd posted during his tenure at Tech.

The Texas Tech job represented Wells' first run inside the Big 12, but the former Utah State quarterback and head coach gained plenty of experience within the league's footprint recruiting Texas throughout stops at Tulsa, New Mexico, Louisville, and Utah State.

The addition gives first-time head coach Brent Venables another sounding board on dealing with issues that inevitably pop up when you sit in the big chair. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof also has prior head coaching experience, spending 2004-07 at Duke.

With the move, Wells becomes the second former Big 12 head coach to remain in the league in 2022. Hall of Fame TCU head coach Gary Patterson is now a special assistant to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Oklahoma and Wells trek to Lubbock on Nov. 26 to close the regular season. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Bryan McClendon

The highest-paid wide receivers coaches in college football: 2022 edition

Volatility was profitable for college football's elite wide receivers coaches in 2021.

By Zach Barnett42 minutes ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams who skipped Jackson State, HBCUs pro day

Coach Prime served notice on the franchises who didn't show in Jackson, Mississippi

By John Brice2 hours ago
Todd Drury

Todd Drury leaves Missouri S&T for Division I coordinator opportunity

After compiling 15 wins over the last few seasons at Missouri S&T, Todd Drury has landed a coordinator opportunity at the Division I level.

By Doug Samuels5 hours ago
Western Kentucky

Sources: John Kuceyeski to take over personnel for Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

With past Power-5 personnel experience, Kuceyeski also has on-field coaching experience

By John Brice21 hours ago
FSU locker room

Video: Florida State players react to their new locker room

Florida State went with a modern, icy white theme with their new locker room.

By Doug Samuels23 hours ago
Danny Rocco

Successful FCS head coach Danny Rocco joining Penn State staff

James Franklin added nearly 40 years of experience and 121 career victories to his support staff.

By Zach BarnettMar 21, 2022
Barry Odom

The highest-paid defensive backs coaches in college football: 2022 edition

We kick off our 2022 salary series with the defensive backfield.

By Zach Barnett39 minutes ago
Slobbering Hog Statue

Take a look at Sam Pittman's new slobbering Razorbacks statue

Inspired by the Arkansas "Slobberin Hog" throwback logo, Sam Pittman had a new statue installed installed at his place.

By Doug SamuelsMar 21, 2022