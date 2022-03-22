Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells remaining within the Big 12

Wells will become the second 2021 Big 12 head coach to remain within the league for 2022.

Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells has joined Brent Venables' new Oklahoma staff in an off-field capacity, according to a report Tuesday from Eddie Radosevich of Sooner Scoop.

Wells spent the past two and a half seasons in Lubbock, going 13-17. He was let go last October following a 5-3 start to this season, the most wins he'd posted during his tenure at Tech.

The Texas Tech job represented Wells' first run inside the Big 12, but the former Utah State quarterback and head coach gained plenty of experience within the league's footprint recruiting Texas throughout stops at Tulsa, New Mexico, Louisville, and Utah State.

The addition gives first-time head coach Brent Venables another sounding board on dealing with issues that inevitably pop up when you sit in the big chair. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof also has prior head coaching experience, spending 2004-07 at Duke.

With the move, Wells becomes the second former Big 12 head coach to remain in the league in 2022. Hall of Fame TCU head coach Gary Patterson is now a special assistant to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Oklahoma and Wells trek to Lubbock on Nov. 26 to close the regular season.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.