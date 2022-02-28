Skip to main content

Report: Georgia fills offensive line job with former Bulldogs assistant

Stacy Searels is set to leave North Carolina for a reunion at Georgia.

North Carolina offensive line coach Stacy Searels will accept the same job at Georgia, according to Dawgs247. The report has since been confirmed by multiple outlets in Athens and Chapel Hill. 

A Georgia native, Searels played at Auburn but coached Mark Richt's Georgia offensive lines from 2007-10. 

Searels has coached offensive lines for nearly 30 years, handling the fronts at Appalachian State, LSU, Texas, Virginia Tech and Miami, in addition to UNC and UGA. 

The move should come with a big raise for Searels. Matt Luke was the game's second-highest paid offensive line coach in 2021 at $900,000 (he was also the club's assistant head coach). Searels earned $460,000 in 2020 and '21 at UNC. 

