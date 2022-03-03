Skip to main content

Report: Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to join Miami staff

In addition to being a beloved former Dolphin, Taylor has coordinated the defense for perennial state champion St. Thomas Aquinas for the past two seasons.

Miami is set to hire Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to an analyst role, according to a report Thursday from Inside The U

Taylor, of course, spent 15 seasons in the NFL, 13 of them as a Dolphin. One of the most decorated players of his era, Taylor was a 3-time First Team All-Pro, a 2-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year, the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2007 Walter Payton Man of the Year. 

Taylor laid his playing career to rest in 2017, when he donned a gold jacket in Canton, which was the same year he began coaching, as the defensive line coach at powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. He served as STA's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons; St. Thomas Aquinas won the state championship in Florida's highest classification each of the past three seasons.

As one would expect given that success, STA has produced a bevy of prospects, especially along the defensive front. From Inside the U:

Some of Taylor's top players at St. Thomas Aquinas include Alabama's Dallas Turner, Oklahoma's Nik Bonnito and Jaden Davis, Florida's Tyreak Sapp and Derek Wingo, and Michigan's Jaden McBurrows and Jaydon Hood. 

With the move, Miami will get one of the most beloved Dolphins ever, as well as one of the most over-qualified and connected assistants on the Miami high school football scene, while Taylor gets a path to on-field coaching at the major college level without having to pack up and move.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

