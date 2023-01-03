Skip to main content

Report: Jeff Brohm set to bring fellow former Cardinal back to Louisville as O-line coach

Richard Owens is set to for his second stint coaching his alma mater, multiple reports say.

Former Cardinal Jeff Brohm is set to bring another former Cardinal back home.

Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens is set to take the same job at Louisville, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Owens recently completed his first season on Clay Helton's new Statesboro staff. Prior to that, he spent three seasons coaching UAB's offensive line.

This will mark Owens's second stint at his alma mater. He spent 2018 as the Cardinals' tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

Owens spent 2012-14 in a variety of roles at UAB, and 2015-17 at South Alabama.

The Middleburg, Fla., native played for Louisville from 1999-03. His final year as a Cardinal overlapped with Brohm's first year as Louisville's quarterbacks coach.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Coaches of the Year - 2022

Freddie Whittingham -- 2022 FootballScoop Tight Ends Coach of the Year

After losing a reigning all-conference tight end in midseason, Utah's next man up became an All-American.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

Kenny Dillingham -- 2022 FootballScoop Quarterbacks Coach of the Year

Bo Nix was who he was at Auburn. Then he started playing for Kenny Dillingham.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly talked to Panthers about their opening

The Panthers are the latest NFL team who have sought out a conversation with the Wolverines head coach.

By Doug Samuels
Jerry Kill

Jerry Kill inks six-year contract at New Mexico State

After coaching the entire season without putting pen to paper, Jerry Kill finally signs six-year deal at New Mexico State.

By Doug Samuels
USF - Staff Tracker-1

USF Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
UAB - Staff Tracker-1

UAB Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley sidesteps question about defensive changes following Cotton Bowl collapse

The end to Lincoln Riley's first USC season eerily mirrors the end to his first Oklahoma campaign. Will he make a different decision this time around?

By Zach Barnett
charl sou

Sources: Charleston Southern turns to familiar spot for new offensive coordinator

Adam Hollifield worked with new CSU head coach Gabe Giardina at Albany State

By John Brice