Report: Jeff Brohm set to bring fellow former Cardinal back to Louisville as O-line coach

Richard Owens is set to for his second stint coaching his alma mater, multiple reports say.

Former Cardinal Jeff Brohm is set to bring another former Cardinal back home.

Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens is set to take the same job at Louisville, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Owens recently completed his first season on Clay Helton's new Statesboro staff. Prior to that, he spent three seasons coaching UAB's offensive line.

This will mark Owens's second stint at his alma mater. He spent 2018 as the Cardinals' tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

Owens spent 2012-14 in a variety of roles at UAB, and 2015-17 at South Alabama.

The Middleburg, Fla., native played for Louisville from 1999-03. His final year as a Cardinal overlapped with Brohm's first year as Louisville's quarterbacks coach.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.