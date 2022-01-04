Report: Jim Harbaugh could be eyeing NFL return

Harbaugh could parlay Michigan's surprise CFP run into an NFL gig, according to one report Tuesday.

Jim Harbaugh could parlay his surprise Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff run into a return to the NFL, according to a report Tuesday from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

“I think it’s real,” one source told Feldman, naming the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears as possible destinations. Harbaugh began his NFL career as a Bears quarterback from 1987-93, and started coaching career as the Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2002.

Speculation of Harbaugh's NFL return began almost immediately upon him taking the Michigan job in 2015.

After five mostly successful but ultimately unfulfilling seasons, Michigan hit a low point in 2020, going 2-4 in a pandemic-shortened season. Michigan brought Harbaugh back for 2021 with his salary cut in half, and he rewarded Michigan's faith by making the 2021 Wolverines the first team to start the season unranked and end it in the Playoff.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.