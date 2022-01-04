Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Publish date:

Report: Jim Harbaugh could be eyeing NFL return

Harbaugh could parlay Michigan's surprise CFP run into an NFL gig, according to one report Tuesday.
Author:

Jim Harbaugh could parlay his surprise Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff run into a return to the NFL, according to a report Tuesday from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

“I think it’s real,” one source told Feldman, naming the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears as possible destinations. Harbaugh began his NFL career as a Bears quarterback from 1987-93, and started coaching career as the Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2002.

Speculation of Harbaugh's NFL return began almost immediately upon him taking the Michigan job in 2015. 

After five mostly successful but ultimately unfulfilling seasons, Michigan hit a low point in 2020, going 2-4 in a pandemic-shortened season. Michigan brought Harbaugh back for 2021 with his salary cut in half, and he rewarded Michigan's faith by making the 2021 Wolverines the first team to start the season unranked and end it in the Playoff. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Jim Harbaugh

You May Like

Jeff Scott

Jeff Scott inks contract extension at USF

The results haven't been what they've hoped for, but Jeff Scott is getting some more time at USF.

1 hour ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Jay Harbaugh -- 2021 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year

Michigan's breakthrough season boasted the best kicker and the best kickoff coverage unit in the nation.

1 hour ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Jim Knowles -- 2021 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year

No team owned the line of scrimmage and everything behind it in 2021 like Oklahoma State.

48 minutes ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Jeff Grimes -- 2021 FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year

Jeff Grimes helped Baylor turn from a 2-win team to Big 12 champions.

1 hour ago
NEUGEBAUER Slippery rock

East Tennessee State bringing in one of D-II's top coordinators

East Tennessee State (FCS) is bringing in one of the hottest coordinators at the Division II level as the new offensive coordinator for George Quarles.

4 hours ago
Mark Atuaia

Now here's a job announcement you don't see every day

Washington State's new running backs coach Mark Atuaia has a law degree, a pop star wife... and now a burgeoning rap career?

17 hours ago
Kevin Johns Memphis

Sources: Mike Elko, Duke poised to add offensive coordinator

19 hours ago
Credit: The Battalion

Sources: Texas A&M seeking to hire defensive coordinator away from SEC West foe

19 hours ago