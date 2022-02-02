Skip to main content

Report: Jim Harbaugh to accept Minnesota Vikings job

Harbaugh's planned visit to Minneapolis is expected to be more of a formality than an interview.

Jim Harbaugh will head to Minnesota on Wednesday, and Chris Balas of The Wolverine reports Tuesday night that those at Michigan believe his trip to the Twin Cities will be more of a formality than an interview.

Harbaugh was not in his office at Schembechler Hall today. Other sources told TheWolverine.com that while he didn’t address the team, he did say some “goodbyes” and “thank yous” yesterday.

That he would even arrange the trip for the first Wednesday in February -- the opening of the February signing period -- says perhaps all one needs to know.

Michigan is not expected to sign anyone Wednesday -- 3-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry, a Wolverine commit since last summer, is expected to flip to Oklahoma -- but it's still symbolic that Harbaugh's in-person interview/coronation arrives on National Signing Day. On one of the biggest recruiting days of the college football calendar, Harbaugh has closed up shop while preparing for the next challenge.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Jim Harbaugh

You May Like

clay furman

Furman making big-time hire, adds former Presbyterian head coach to staff

Clay Hendrix's offseason overhaul continues atop the Furman football program

23 minutes ago
Eric Wolford

Kentucky is mad about how Eric Wolford left for Alabama

Mark Stoops and company are airing grievances about their former O-line coach's departure.

1 hour ago
NFL Field

Brian Flores suing NFL, New York Giants over alleged hiring discrimination

Sparked by a text from Bill Belichick, the former Dolphins head coach is putting the league's hiring system on trial.

2 hours ago
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

Lane Kiffin: NIL deals pushing college football to salary cap

Kiffin's Ole Miss transfer haul is considered the nation's best with multiple five-stars

3 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

FootballScoop's dive into Auburn: Looking at 'what in the world' is going on on the Plains

Scott Roussel and John Brice dive into the exits of Derek Mason, Austin Davis and more at Auburn

6 hours ago
Jim Knowles Ohio State

Jim Knowles: There seems to be too many coaches slipping away in the middle of the night

Jim Knowles knew leaving Oklahoma State would be difficult, so he took an unconventional approach in leaning on his players to talk about everything from contract negotiations to the opportunity at Ohio State.

6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-01 at 10.36.18 AM

Video: The Broncos take you inside the process that led them to Nathaniel Hackett

Denver takes fans behind the scenes of the process that led them to name Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

8 hours ago
Jaxon Smith Njigba Ohio State

The unlikeliest wins of the 2021 college football season

We studied all 894 FBS games in the 2021 season. These teams best snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

9 hours ago