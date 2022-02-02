Report: Jim Harbaugh to accept Minnesota Vikings job

Harbaugh's planned visit to Minneapolis is expected to be more of a formality than an interview.

Jim Harbaugh will head to Minnesota on Wednesday, and Chris Balas of The Wolverine reports Tuesday night that those at Michigan believe his trip to the Twin Cities will be more of a formality than an interview.

Harbaugh was not in his office at Schembechler Hall today. Other sources told TheWolverine.com that while he didn’t address the team, he did say some “goodbyes” and “thank yous” yesterday.

That he would even arrange the trip for the first Wednesday in February -- the opening of the February signing period -- says perhaps all one needs to know.

Michigan is not expected to sign anyone Wednesday -- 3-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry, a Wolverine commit since last summer, is expected to flip to Oklahoma -- but it's still symbolic that Harbaugh's in-person interview/coronation arrives on National Signing Day. On one of the biggest recruiting days of the college football calendar, Harbaugh has closed up shop while preparing for the next challenge.

