Skip to main content

Report: Kevin Wilson to hire former NFL wideout as Tulsa wide receivers coach

28-year-old Ryan Switzer is set to jump into coaching after five seasons in the NFL.

It's been quite a week in the Switzer household. The family welcomed their second child and first daughter to the family early in the week, then celebrated the birth of Ryan's formal coaching career.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Switzer is set to join Kevin Wilson's new Tulsa staff as wide receivers coach.

A four-year starter at receiver and punt returner for North Carolina from 2013-16, Switzer joined the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in 2017. He spent one season in Dallas, two in Pittsburgh, and two in Cleveland. Switzer completed his pro football career after the 2021 campaign.

Upon announcing his retirement in July, Switzer indicated a move into coaching. As a 5-foot-9 receiver who lasted five seasons in the NFL, Switzer has never lacked for confidence.

Switzer is set to join a staff that includes Steve Spurrier, Jr., as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Adrian Mayes as running backs coach, Ryan Stanchek as offensive line coach, and Greg Frey at tight ends.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

gus r

Sources: ETSU, Quarles make key offensive hire from Notre Dame football staff

As four seasons at Notre Dame, Gus Ragland is taking over the Bucs' tight end room

By John Brice
Moore Mines

Sources: Wayne State's top targets include first-year head coach who led program to national title

Wayne State (D-II - MI), who plays in the already ultra-competitive GLIAC, has one of the top coaches in Division II as one of top targets.

By Doug Samuels
Steve Sarkisian

Texas reportedly set to hire local high school coach to key off-field role

Arguably the most successful Austin ISD football coach ever, Jahmal Fenner is now set to join the Texas staff.

By Zach Barnett
James Skalski Brent Venables

Former 9-year Clemson linebacker James Skalski joins Oklahoma coaching staff

Okay, Salski didn't really play nine years at Clemson. But it felt that way, didn't it?

By Zach Barnett
Marques Hagans

Penn State hires Marques Hagans as new receivers coach

Marques Hagans has been on staff at UVA since 2011, and is now reportedly leaving for the Big Ten.

By Doug Samuels
North Carolina sotck

Sources: North Carolina fills corners coach away from Big Ten staff

Jason Jones is leaving Indiana to coach corners for the Tar Heels.

By Zach Barnett
Klenakis

Source: Veteran FBS assistant top target for Kennesaw State offensive coordinator

Chris Klenakis previously coordinated one of college football's most prolific rushing offenses at Nevada.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 11.55.12 AM

Jim Harbaugh has an interesting Ohio State book proudly on display in his office

Harbaugh has a "Everything Great About Ohio State" book displayed in his office...but there's a catch.

By Doug Samuels