Report: Kevin Wilson to hire former NFL wideout as Tulsa wide receivers coach

28-year-old Ryan Switzer is set to jump into coaching after five seasons in the NFL.

It's been quite a week in the Switzer household. The family welcomed their second child and first daughter to the family early in the week, then celebrated the birth of Ryan's formal coaching career.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Switzer is set to join Kevin Wilson's new Tulsa staff as wide receivers coach.

A four-year starter at receiver and punt returner for North Carolina from 2013-16, Switzer joined the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in 2017. He spent one season in Dallas, two in Pittsburgh, and two in Cleveland. Switzer completed his pro football career after the 2021 campaign.

Upon announcing his retirement in July, Switzer indicated a move into coaching. As a 5-foot-9 receiver who lasted five seasons in the NFL, Switzer has never lacked for confidence.

Switzer is set to join a staff that includes Steve Spurrier, Jr., as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Adrian Mayes as running backs coach, Ryan Stanchek as offensive line coach, and Greg Frey at tight ends.

