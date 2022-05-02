Skip to main content

Report: Mario Cristobal reportedly buys $8 Coral Gables mansion

Cristobal's new house is not as big or picturesque as Lincoln Riley's new home, but comes at less than half the price.

For my money, the biggest moves of the offseason were Lincoln Riley to USC and Mario Cristobal to Miami. And, move they did.

We've already seen the 13,000-square foot Palos Verdos mansion that Riley now calls home, and now it's Cristobal's turn. 

According to the South Florida real estate site The Real Deal, the head 'Cane is now the proud owner of an 8,800-square foot, six-bedroom, 7.5-bath home in Coral Gables. The home, in Coral Gables's Ponce-Davis neighborhood popular with Miami athletes, is not on the waterfront (☹️), but it is just a 2.1 mile drive from The U's football offices. And, at $7.9 million, it comes at less than half the price of Riley's pad.

Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 4.49.23 PM
Mario 1
Mario 2
Mario 3

Seems like a decent place to entertain recruits, no? 

