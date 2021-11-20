Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Report: No decision made on Manny Diaz's future at Miami

There are more balls in the air in Miami right now than the world juggling championships.
With no full-time athletics director and two games still to play, Manny Diaz's future at Miami is still in the air, according to Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

Adelson tipped a sit-down interview with a handful of former Hurricanes to discuss the State of the U, which aired on College GameDay on Saturday morning.

Miami announced Monday that Blake James was out as AD. The move is often a precursor to a change at head coach. 

Diaz is 19-15 as the head coach at Miami, including 5-5 (3-3 ACC) this season. Miami started 2-4, but those four losses came to No. 2 Alabama, No. 7 Michigan State, and by five combined points to Virginia and North Carolina. The Hurricanes rallied with wins over ranked NC State and Pittsburgh teams, plus Georgia Tech, but that momentum was undone with a 31-28 loss at Florida State last week, its first to the struggling Seminoles since 2016. 

Miami will be expected to win its last two games, though it's doubtful to wins at this juncture can change the temperature around the program. Virginia Tech, Saturday's opponent, is so dissatisfied with its own season it dismissed Justin Fuente, and Duke has yet to win an ACC game this season. 

"There's a mission and the mission this week is to beat Virginia Tech," Diaz told the AP this week. "That's all we can control. I think because of that mentality our team has been pretty resilient over the course of the year."

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

