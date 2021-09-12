Report: Navy fires veteran OC

After a 23-3 loss to rival Air Force, Navy has reportedly parted ways with offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper.

An 0-2 start after a dreadful COVID-19-impacted 2020 season has reportedly led Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo to make an immediate staffing change.

The (Annapolis) Capital Gazette reported late Saturday night that Niumatalolo had fired long-time Midshipmen offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. The Gazette reported "Jasper fired after 23-3 loss."

Navy fell, 23-3, Saturday against rival Air Force Academy and dropped to 0-2 with just 10 total points scored. The Midshipmen opened their '21 season with a 49-7 loss to Marshall.

Navy opens the American Athletic Conference portion of its schedule in two weeks at Houston.

Sources contacted by FootballScoop with direct ties to the Navy staff could neither confirm nor deny the move regarding Jasper.

Navy sports information director Scott Strasemeier declined to comment on the report to the Gazette.

Jasper had just entered his 22nd season as a Navy assistant coach, the past 14 of them as the program's offensive coordinator.

Navy had been limited to a touchdown or less in five consecutive games dating to last season and had failed to crack double-digit in the score column seven of its last 12 games.

Jasper helped guide a Navy offense in 2019 that set or matched numerous school records, as the Midshipmen won 11 games and finished a consensus top-20 team. Navy rushed for a school-record 4,687 yards that season and also averaged a school-best 455.8 ypg.

A Los Angeles native, Jasper was a three-year letterman at the University of Hawaii.